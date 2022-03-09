Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target Cut to $47.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $115.00 to $47.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RIVN. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Rivian in a report on Sunday, December 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Rivian in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rivian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Rivian in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Rivian in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of 115.20.

NASDAQ RIVN opened at 42.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of 69.34. Rivian has a 12 month low of 39.86 and a 12 month high of 179.47.

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -7.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -11.92 by 4.24. The business had revenue of 1.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.03 million. On average, research analysts predict that Rivian will post -5.25 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in Rivian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Rivian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Rivian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,088,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,771,000. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $625,000. Institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

