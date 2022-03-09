Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.60.

A number of research firms have commented on RKLY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rockley Photonics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Rockley Photonics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Rockley Photonics from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Rockley Photonics from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RKLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Rockley Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Rockley Photonics by 211.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 7,204 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Rockley Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Rockley Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Rockley Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 8.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RKLY stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.07. The company had a trading volume of 33,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,040. Rockley Photonics has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $16.56. The company has a market cap of $517.78 million, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of -0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.87.

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

