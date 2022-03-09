Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) Receives $13.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Roivant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Sunday, December 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $335,000. 16.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roivant Sciences stock opened at $5.22 on Friday. Roivant Sciences has a twelve month low of $4.97 and a twelve month high of $16.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.31.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $24.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.13 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roivant Sciences will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

