Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) Receives $13.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

ROIV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Roivant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $335,000. Institutional investors own 16.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roivant Sciences stock opened at $5.22 on Friday. Roivant Sciences has a twelve month low of $4.97 and a twelve month high of $16.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.31.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $24.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roivant Sciences will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

