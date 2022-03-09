Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) Receives $13.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2022

Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

ROIV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Roivant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $335,000. Institutional investors own 16.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roivant Sciences stock opened at $5.22 on Friday. Roivant Sciences has a twelve month low of $4.97 and a twelve month high of $16.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.31.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $24.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roivant Sciences will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

About Roivant Sciences (Get Rating)

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.