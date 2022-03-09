Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.710-$5.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.220. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Ross Stores also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.930-$0.990 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $148.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ross Stores from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $122.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST traded up $2.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $88.53. The stock had a trading volume of 82,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,118,915. Ross Stores has a 1 year low of $84.44 and a 1 year high of $134.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.12 and its 200-day moving average is $107.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.46%.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 34.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,371,486 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,064,000 after purchasing an additional 353,069 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 639,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $73,106,000 after purchasing an additional 21,345 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 293,132 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,499,000 after purchasing an additional 94,387 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,919 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,277,000 after purchasing an additional 10,736 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,054 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

