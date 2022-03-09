Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Announces Earnings Results

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $38.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.50 million. The business’s revenue was up 187.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Rover Group updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of Rover Group stock opened at $4.85 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.08. Rover Group has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $15.59.
ROVR has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rover Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rover Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rover Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Rover Group from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Rover Group from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rover Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.
Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
