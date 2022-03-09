Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Announces Earnings Results

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $38.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.50 million. The business’s revenue was up 187.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Rover Group updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Rover Group stock opened at $4.85 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.08. Rover Group has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $15.59.

Get Rover Group alerts:

ROVR has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rover Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rover Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rover Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Rover Group from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Rover Group from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rover Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Rover Group by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,178,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,491,000 after buying an additional 192,240 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rover Group by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 801,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,813,000 after acquiring an additional 160,339 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rover Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Rover Group by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 332,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 91,696 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Rover Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,744,000. 60.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rover Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rover Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rover Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.