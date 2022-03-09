Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 21,364 Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,364 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.18% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $2,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 58,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 16,661 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 96,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after buying an additional 30,950 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 89,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 41,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 526,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. 67.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FDP opened at $26.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.78. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $36.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.73.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 4.41%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

In other news, Director Charles Jr. Beard purchased 988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.26 per share, with a total value of $25,944.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Youssef Zakharia sold 16,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $454,212.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,393 shares of company stock valued at $479,141. Corporate insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FDP shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

