Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) a €58.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €58.00 ($63.04) target price on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €79.00 ($85.87) target price on BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($81.52) target price on BNP Paribas in a report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($81.52) target price on BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.30 ($70.98) target price on BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($80.43) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BNP Paribas presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €69.47 ($75.51).

Shares of EPA:BNP opened at €46.77 ($50.83) on Tuesday. BNP Paribas has a 1 year low of €57.24 ($62.22) and a 1 year high of €69.17 ($75.18). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €61.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of €58.18.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

