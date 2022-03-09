Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $2,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OZK. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 346.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 88.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 59.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the second quarter worth $149,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 10.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

OZK stock opened at $41.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.55. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $51.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. Bank OZK had a net margin of 48.78% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $296.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 26.85%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

