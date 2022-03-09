Royal Bank of Canada Has $2.44 Million Stock Position in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 402,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,820 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.36% of MiMedx Group worth $2,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the second quarter worth $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 277.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group during the third quarter worth $42,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group during the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group during the third quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.85% of the company’s stock.

MDXG opened at $4.78 on Wednesday. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 586.91, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.08. The company has a market capitalization of $537.08 million, a P/E ratio of -31.86 and a beta of 1.94.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Scott M. Turner sold 5,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $25,821.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy R. Wright sold 61,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total transaction of $262,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,638 shares of company stock worth $432,308 in the last 90 days. 19.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

