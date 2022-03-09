Royal Bank of Canada Has $2.50 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTEC. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 87.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 287.6% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTEC opened at $110.52 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1 year low of $101.72 and a 1 year high of $138.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.16.

