Royal Bank of Canada Increases Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Price Target to C$13.00

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AX.UN. Laurentian boosted their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday. CIBC boosted their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$13.53.

Shares of AX.UN stock opened at C$13.15 on Monday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 1-year low of C$10.31 and a 1-year high of C$13.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.41 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.06, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of C$1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

