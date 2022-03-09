Royal Bank of Canada Trims Johnson Service Group (OTC:JSVGF) Target Price to GBX 125

Johnson Service Group (OTC:JSVGF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 125 ($1.64) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Johnson Service Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson Service Group Plc engages in the provision of textile rental and related services to both consumers and businesses. It operates through the following three segments: Workwear, Hotel, Restaurant and Catering (HORECA) and All Other Segments. The Workwear segment engages in supply and laundering of workwear garments and protective wear.

