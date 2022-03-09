Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.25 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) – B. Riley increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Runway Growth Finance in a report released on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.24. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RWAY. UBS Group began coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Hovde Group started coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Runway Growth Finance currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.31.

Shares of NASDAQ RWAY opened at $12.21 on Monday. Runway Growth Finance has a 52 week low of $11.84 and a 52 week high of $14.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Runway Growth Finance had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 63.93%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RWAY. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter valued at about $296,000. 0.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 22,400 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $301,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas B. Raterman acquired 12,266 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.52 per share, with a total value of $165,836.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 592,835 shares of company stock worth $2,290,772,425.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This is an increase from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.85%.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

