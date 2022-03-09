RVW Wealth LLC Has $231,000 Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

RVW Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,196 shares during the quarter. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 55,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 188,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 15,264 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $897,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 25,805 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $515,067.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $20.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.07. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $18.05 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.32 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 86.10%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARCC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.03.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

