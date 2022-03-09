Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Receives $91.87 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.87.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RYAAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Ryanair from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ryanair to €21.00 ($22.83) in a report on Friday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Ryanair from €20.50 ($22.28) to €20.00 ($21.74) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of Ryanair stock traded up $4.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,189,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,151. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Ryanair has a 1-year low of $74.12 and a 1-year high of $127.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.58 and a beta of 1.52.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Ryanair had a negative return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ryanair will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 10.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 31.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,812,000 after purchasing an additional 36,818 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Ryanair during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,026,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Ryanair during the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

