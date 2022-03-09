Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Short Interest Down 20.1% in February

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the January 31st total of 1,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 590,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Stephens boosted their price target on Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of R. HG Vora Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ryder System by 130.8% in the 4th quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,290,000 after buying an additional 1,700,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,314,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $687,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,272 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 225.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 969,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,927,000 after purchasing an additional 671,489 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 3rd quarter worth $572,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 574.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,157,000 after purchasing an additional 496,769 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of R traded up $3.77 on Wednesday, reaching $80.03. The stock had a trading volume of 12,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,986. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.91 and a 200 day moving average of $80.63. Ryder System has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $93.05.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $1.03. Ryder System had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently 24.07%.

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

