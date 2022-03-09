Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.780-$3.940 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.55 billion-$1.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.

RYI traded up $1.45 on Wednesday, reaching $30.94. The company had a trading volume of 226,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,887. Ryerson has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $33.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.26 and a 200-day moving average of $24.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.53. Ryerson had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 80.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Research analysts predict that Ryerson will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Ryerson’s payout ratio is currently 5.30%.

In other news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total value of $119,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYI. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the second quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Ryerson by 14.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Ryerson by 400.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Ryerson by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Ryerson by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment, and electrical machinery.

