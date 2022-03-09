Safe One Day Trading Volume Hits $132,813.00 (SAFE)

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. Safe has a total market cap of $254.16 million and approximately $132,813.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe coin can now be purchased for about $12.20 or 0.00029103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Safe has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000865 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 81.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Safe

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

