Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) Stock Holdings Increased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) by 151.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,733 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.72% of Safeguard Scientifics worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 3,550.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 22,473 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 34,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 14,580 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics during the 3rd quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,009,000. 69.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SFE stock opened at $5.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $87.65 million, a PE ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.45 and its 200-day moving average is $7.42. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.29 and a 1 year high of $8.98.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Safeguard Scientifics in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc engages in the provision capital to technology-driven businesses in healthcare, financial services, and digital media. The company was founded by Warren V. Musser and Frank A. Diamond in 1953 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

