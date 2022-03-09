salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.620-$4.640 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $32 billion-$32.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.78 billion.salesforce.com also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.930-$0.940 EPS.

salesforce.com stock traded up $11.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $203.49. 249,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,045,179. The company has a market capitalization of $200.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.45. salesforce.com has a 1 year low of $184.44 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.05.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $325.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on salesforce.com from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $375.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $302.23.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total value of $1,592,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.57, for a total value of $4,071,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,398 shares of company stock valued at $40,325,146 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,724 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.6% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth $345,000. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

