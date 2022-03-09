Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:SANB) Short Interest Update

Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:SANB – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the January 31st total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

SANB opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp I has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.33, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,758,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,244,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,631,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,964,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,473,000. 17.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I is based in Palo Alto, California.

