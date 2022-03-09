Saratoga Investment Corp. (SAR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 11th

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.53 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th.

Saratoga Investment has decreased its dividend payment by 4.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of Saratoga Investment stock opened at $27.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Saratoga Investment has a 52-week low of $22.62 and a 52-week high of $30.25. The firm has a market cap of $331.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.55.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $16.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.39 million. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 68.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Saratoga Investment will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Saratoga Investment by 161.0% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 21,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 13,010 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $580,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $834,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $897,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

SAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Saratoga Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saratoga Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

