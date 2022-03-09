Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 54.11% and a negative net margin of 672.72%. The business had revenue of $4.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.81) EPS.

Shares of SRRK stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $14.30. The stock had a trading volume of 5,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.93. Scholar Rock has a 12-month low of $14.30 and a 12-month high of $70.00. The company has a market cap of $502.04 million, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.30.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,288,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,835,000 after purchasing an additional 89,921 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Scholar Rock by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,246,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,972,000 after buying an additional 49,411 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 467,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,621,000 after purchasing an additional 38,729 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Scholar Rock by 312.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,180,000 after purchasing an additional 266,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after acquiring an additional 9,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Monday.

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

