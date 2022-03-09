Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Shares Gap Up to $14.50

Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.50, but opened at $15.45. Scholar Rock shares last traded at $14.64, with a volume of 913 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $507.31 million, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.93.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.08. Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 672.72% and a negative return on equity of 54.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.81) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

