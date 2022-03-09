Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 700 Shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaos were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaos by 1,223.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Danaos during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Single Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in Danaos in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Danaos in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

DAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Danaos from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Danaos from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Shares of DAC opened at $90.15 on Wednesday. Danaos Co. has a 1 year low of $37.10 and a 1 year high of $102.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.41.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.09. Danaos had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 152.70%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaos Co. will post 30.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from Danaos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Danaos’s payout ratio is 5.86%.

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

