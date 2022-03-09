Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $390,000 Holdings in Accelerate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AAQC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Accelerate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AAQC – Get Rating) by 52.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,841 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Accelerate Acquisition worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accelerate Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accelerate Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $487,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Accelerate Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $2,428,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Accelerate Acquisition by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,730,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accelerate Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Accelerate Acquisition stock opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.71. Accelerate Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $9.96.

Accelerate Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in industrial, transportation and mobility, consumer, and retail sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Short Hills, New Jersey.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.