Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $349,000 in SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 29,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SkillSoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of SkillSoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in SkillSoft in the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in SkillSoft in the second quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in SkillSoft during the third quarter valued at about $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.93% of the company’s stock.

SkillSoft stock opened at $5.89 on Wednesday. SkillSoft Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $12.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $170.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.11 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that SkillSoft Corp. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

SKIL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SkillSoft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of SkillSoft from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of SkillSoft from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

