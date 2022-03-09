Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 8,480 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,979 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 8,480 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 89.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total value of $472,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael P. Cross sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $556,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,765 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FANG. Barclays upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.85.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $134.44 on Wednesday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.93 and a 52 week high of $142.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.16.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 162.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 19.77%.

Diamondback Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

