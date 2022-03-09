Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 8,480 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,979 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 8,480 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 89.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total value of $472,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael P. Cross sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $556,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,765 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NASDAQ FANG opened at $134.44 on Wednesday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.93 and a 52 week high of $142.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.16.
Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 162.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.34 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 19.77%.
Diamondback Energy Profile (Get Rating)
Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Diamondback Energy (FANG)
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.