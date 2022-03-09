Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Shares Acquired by Arlington Financial Advisors LLC

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 323,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF accounts for 6.1% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.36% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $17,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 7,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $515,000.

FNDA traded up $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.09. 1,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,433. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.02. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.96 and a fifty-two week high of $58.17.

