Scout Investments Inc. Acquires 57,032 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,680 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 57,032 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.06% of Match Group worth $23,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTCH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter worth $4,333,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,618,000 after buying an additional 5,795 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,206,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,621,000 after buying an additional 161,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Match Group in the second quarter valued at about $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $87.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.93. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $84.20 and a one year high of $182.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.13). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 69.07% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on MTCH. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Match Group from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Match Group from $176.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Cowen dropped their target price on Match Group from $186.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Match Group from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.21.

Match Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.