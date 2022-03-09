Scout Investments Inc. Cuts Stake in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 346,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of Vericel worth $13,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCEL. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Vericel by 186.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Vericel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $283,000.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Vericel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Vericel from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vericel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Vericel stock opened at $36.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.00. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -215.12 and a beta of 1.92. Vericel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.67 and a fifty-two week high of $68.94.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.05). Vericel had a negative return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Vericel Co. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vericel news, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 14,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $596,876.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

