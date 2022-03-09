Scout Investments Inc. Has $28.10 Million Position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 535,458 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 10,754 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 1.03% of NuVasive worth $28,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the second quarter worth $201,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 17.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,654 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 2.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,635 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the second quarter worth $368,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 10.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 65,603 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,941 shares during the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NUVA stock opened at $54.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.13. NuVasive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.45 and a fifty-two week high of $72.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -43.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). NuVasive had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $302.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.92 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NuVasive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical device company to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on NuVasive from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on NuVasive from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on NuVasive from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on NuVasive in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, lowered their price target on NuVasive from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NuVasive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.67.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

