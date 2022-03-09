Scout Investments Inc. Sells 220 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $15,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 44.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 82.4% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 210.0% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

In other news, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,386.53, for a total transaction of $1,386,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,421.12, for a total value of $2,131,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,540 shares of company stock valued at $24,552,512. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,317.10 on Wednesday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,049.20 and a 12-month high of $1,714.75. The company has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.13, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,483.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,504.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.07 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 438.50% and a net margin of 20.68%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.