Scout Investments Inc. Sells 8,339 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,339 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $18,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Aflac by 97.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,781,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,666 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 592.1% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 409,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,359,000 after acquiring an additional 350,534 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Aflac by 164.9% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 561,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,267,000 after acquiring an additional 349,454 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Aflac by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,202,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,833,000 after acquiring an additional 344,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Aflac by 4.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,737,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,467,000 after purchasing an additional 336,753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.38.

In other Aflac news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $1,354,512.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 9,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $519,681.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,416 shares of company stock worth $5,709,784. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $59.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.90. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $49.34 and a 52-week high of $66.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 12.12%. Aflac’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

