SDI Group (LON:SDI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $129.00

SDI Group plc (LON:SDI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 129 ($1.69) and last traded at GBX 137 ($1.80), with a volume of 644405 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 145 ($1.90).

The firm has a market capitalization of £147.97 million and a P/E ratio of 22.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 178.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 187.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

SDI Group

SDI Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures scientific and technology products based on digital imaging in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company offers sensitive cameras for life science and industrial applications under the Atik Camera brand name; cameras for art conservation Opus Instruments brand name; and cameras that have applications in astronomy, life sciences, and flat panel inspection under the Quantum Scientific Imaging brand name.

