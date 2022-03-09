Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Director Sells $5,163,000.00 in Stock

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $5,163,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ STX traded down $9.52 on Tuesday, hitting $90.57. The stock had a trading volume of 5,205,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,264,037. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $70.53 and a 52-week high of $117.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.17 and a 200-day moving average of $98.13.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 322.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.13%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Argus lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.45.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

