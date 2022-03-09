Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Price Target Cut to $42.00

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 76.77% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Select Medical from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Select Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Select Medical from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Shares of SEM opened at $23.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.90 and a 200-day moving average of $29.99. Select Medical has a one year low of $21.48 and a one year high of $43.60.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Analysts expect that Select Medical will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEM. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Select Medical by 95.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,639,699 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $59,308,000 after purchasing an additional 802,471 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Select Medical by 410.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 787,154 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $23,142,000 after purchasing an additional 632,984 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Select Medical by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,812,920 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $523,699,000 after acquiring an additional 572,305 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Select Medical by 829.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 581,118 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,019,000 after acquiring an additional 518,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Select Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,055,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

