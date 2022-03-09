Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Hits New 52-Week High at $152.69

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $152.69 and last traded at $152.43, with a volume of 14255 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $151.92.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SRE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet raised Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.14.
The firm has a market cap of $48.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.60 and a 200 day moving average of $131.48.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.06%.
In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $367,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $369,647.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,296 shares of company stock worth $860,070. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 1.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,173,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,506,000 after buying an additional 20,319 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 53.8% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 11,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy in the third quarter worth $1,698,000. American Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 21.1% in the third quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,819,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 146.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 276,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,506,000 after buying an additional 164,159 shares during the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Sempra Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SRE)
Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.
