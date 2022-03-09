Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.93 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Sempra Energy in a research report issued on Sunday, March 6th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $2.93 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sempra Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.50 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.03 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.52 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.14.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $153.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.48. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $119.56 and a fifty-two week high of $155.23.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 107.06%.

In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total transaction of $369,647.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $367,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,296 shares of company stock valued at $860,070 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 1,763.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 171.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

