Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Trading Up 11.6%

Shares of Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) were up 11.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.61 and last traded at $13.48. Approximately 9,441 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 182,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.08.

Several analysts have weighed in on ASAI shares. HSBC upgraded Sendas Distribuidora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sendas Distribuidora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Sendas Distribuidora alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASAI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 86.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 13.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora in the third quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. 5.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile (NYSE:ASAI)

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sendas Distribuidora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sendas Distribuidora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.