Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) Short Interest Update

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 991,200 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the January 31st total of 773,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its position in Sendas Distribuidora by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 8,347,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,918,000 after buying an additional 1,230,172 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Sendas Distribuidora by 40.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 948,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,531,000 after buying an additional 271,390 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sendas Distribuidora by 403.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 780,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,351,000 after buying an additional 625,765 shares during the period. Soapstone Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,943,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the second quarter valued at about $5,472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Sendas Distribuidora alerts:

NYSE:ASAI traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.38. The company had a trading volume of 9,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,046. Sendas Distribuidora has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $18.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.01.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. HSBC upgraded shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

About Sendas Distribuidora (Get Rating)

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sendas Distribuidora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sendas Distribuidora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.