Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Receives $67.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ST. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sensata Technologies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of NYSE ST opened at $55.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.45. Sensata Technologies has a 1-year low of $52.30 and a 1-year high of $65.58. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $934.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Sensata Technologies news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 108,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $6,789,941.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $799,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ST. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 61.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 130.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 546 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1,250.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors, and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

