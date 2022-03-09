Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Position Raised by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 19.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,708,000 after buying an additional 39,785 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 42.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,798,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,406,000 after buying an additional 536,177 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 15.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 149,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,019,000 after buying an additional 20,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 177.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 236,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,649,000 after buying an additional 151,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $59.88 on Wednesday. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $47.02 and a fifty-two week high of $71.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.76.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.20. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 40.83%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 19.49%.

In other Service Co. International news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 10,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $729,399.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SCI. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Service Co. International from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following business segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization and catering.

