Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.50

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.50 and last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 8937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.72.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SVC shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on Service Properties Trust from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Service Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.23.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.67). Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 36.41% and a negative return on equity of 30.99%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Service Properties Trust will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Service Properties Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 6.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 11.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 24,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 68.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:SVC)

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.