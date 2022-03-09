Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Receives $86.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.75.

SHAK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shares of SHAK opened at $62.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -250.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.71. Shake Shack has a 1 year low of $58.19 and a 1 year high of $130.00.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Shake Shack will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHAK. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shake Shack (Get Rating)

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.