Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) CEO Jared Isaacman Acquires 120,000 Shares

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) CEO Jared Isaacman bought 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.03 per share, for a total transaction of $5,523,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shift4 Payments stock traded up $3.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,102,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,889. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.80. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.88 and a 52 week high of $104.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.89 and a beta of 1.84.
Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $399.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.84 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOUR. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 12.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,877,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,584,000 after purchasing an additional 431,646 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,635,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,852,000 after buying an additional 261,391 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,615,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,242,000 after buying an additional 492,332 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,684,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,494,000 after acquiring an additional 45,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.
Shift4 Payments Company Profile (Get Rating)
Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.
