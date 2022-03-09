Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) CEO Jared Isaacman Acquires 120,000 Shares

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) CEO Jared Isaacman bought 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.03 per share, for a total transaction of $5,523,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shift4 Payments stock traded up $3.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,102,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,889. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.80. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.88 and a 52 week high of $104.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.89 and a beta of 1.84.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $399.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.84 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FOUR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shift4 Payments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOUR. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 12.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,877,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,584,000 after purchasing an additional 431,646 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,635,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,852,000 after buying an additional 261,391 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,615,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,242,000 after buying an additional 492,332 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,684,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,494,000 after acquiring an additional 45,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

