Shimao Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHMAY) Short Interest Update

Shimao Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHMAY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the January 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHMAY opened at $6.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.46. Shimao Group has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $17.34.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Shimao Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Shimao Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Shimao Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in the People's Republic of China. The company develops residential and commercial properties; and operates hotels and shopping malls. It is also involved in the trading of construction materials; and property management activities.

