Shizuoka Bank (OTCMKTS:SHZUY) Lowered to Neutral at Daiwa Capital Markets

Shizuoka Bank (OTCMKTS:SHZUY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Daiwa Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SHZUY opened at $73.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.28. Shizuoka Bank has a fifty-two week low of $72.32 and a fifty-two week high of $85.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Shizuoka Bank Company Profile

The Shizuoka Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of financial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Leasing Operations, and Others. The Banking Operations segment consists of deposits, loans, investment securities and exchange transactions. The Leasing Operations segment includes lease transactions centered on finance leases.

