Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Bought by Grandview Asset Management LLC

Grandview Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,498 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Shopify by 533.3% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 244.4% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 31 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SHOP shares. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $800.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $850.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $876.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,450.00 to $800.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,145.45.

SHOP traded down $45.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $514.95. 5,235,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,752,935. The company has a market cap of $64.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $913.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,275.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 12.15 and a quick ratio of 12.15. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $511.20 and a one year high of $1,762.92.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 63.20% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

